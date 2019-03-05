Lamont's Budget Cuts $25 Million For Nonprofits

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s budget proposal would eliminate $25 million for nonprofits that provide social services.

The Nonprofit Grant Program was launched in 2013 to provide funding for nonprofits’ capital expenses. Lamont's budget proposal and so-called “debt diet” would cut the program, which is funded through state bonds.

CEO of the CT Community Nonprofit Alliance Gian-Carl Casa said the program is a smart investment by the state.

“We recognize that it’s a tough budget year and understand that the governor is looking to reduce how much bonding the state does, but I think it’s a situation where it’s really warranted to continue the program.”

The Oak Hill School has relied on the Nonprofit Grant Program to update its facilities to better serve people with disabilities.

“So while the state says that we are incredibly important partners and [provide] incredibly important services, their decisions around allocating budgets and us being a priority in that budget process certainly has not been there,” said CEO Barry Simon.

Nonprofits serve around half a million people across the state. They’ve received minimal growth in state funding since the early 2000s.

Lamont said he plans to restore the program next year.