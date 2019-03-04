© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Incarcerated Conn. Landlord Faces New Sexual Misconduct Charges

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published March 4, 2019 at 11:38 AM EST
The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit in Connecticut against a New London landlord who they say used rental properties to harass female tenants.

The department says sexual harassment, coercion, intimidation and threats violate the federal Fair Housing Act.

The lawsuit alleges New London property owner Richard Bruno made unwelcome sexual advances and threatened eviction if female tenants did not comply.   

Bruno allegedly forced his tenants and their minor female children to view “dungeons” or “sex rooms” in his rental properties. Bruno is currently serving a 16-year prison sentence for producing child pornography at one of the properties.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages to compensate the victims, and a court order to prevent future discrimination.

J.D. Allen
J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director.
