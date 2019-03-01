New LI Superfund Site Linked To Toxic PFAS Chemical

The New York State Department of Conservation has added the Hampton Bays Fire Station headquarters to its list of Superfund sites.

A Superfund site is a hazardous waste area requiring cleanup. The fire station is the third site added to the list in Suffolk County since 2016 that is linked to dangerous chemicals found in firefighting foam.

The chemicals known as PFAS have been found in groundwater near the fire station. They were used in firefighting foam, but have been phased out over the past 15 years.

The EPA says the chemicals are carcinogenic.

The DEC and the Hampton Bays Fire Department will investigate the site to assess what cleanup is needed starting next month.