© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Victims Identified In Triple-Fatal LIRR Crash

WSHU | By Syreeta Yelverton
Published February 28, 2019 at 11:16 AM EST
lirrcrash_apsethwenig_190301.jpg
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Long Island Rail Road personnel work at the scene where a train derailed after striking a vehicle in Westbury, N.Y., earlier this week.

The MTA has released the identities of two of the three people killed in a Westbury train crash Tuesday night.

Miguel Angel Jimenez Luna was 36, and Saul Martinez Caravantes was 28. The identity of a third occupant is pending DNA tests. According to the manager of a local grocery story, the three worked together and were friends. The manager declined to give any more information.

Nassau County Police say the car was struck after fleeing another accident seconds before. Police say a witness saw the car swerve around the railroad gates, get hit by a slow moving eastbound train and then get struck again by a much faster westbound train.

“We cannot repeat this enough: please do not try to beat the train. There is nothing so important and I think we saw that with just a very stark clarity last night,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials are still investigating the accident.

Meanwhile, New York State Senator Kevin Thomas of Garden City has proposed a bill that would install cameras at Long Island Rail Road crossings. Thomas said the bill would help law enforcement and the MTA hold drivers responsible when they fail to obey signals indicating that trains are approaching.

CL_WestburyIDs_190228.mp3

SY_ThomasLIRRCameras_190228.mp3

Tags

Long Island NewsTransportationLong IslandLIRR
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is a former Long Island bureau chief at WSHU.
See stories by Jay Shah