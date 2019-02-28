© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Simbsury High Students Suspended Over Blackface Incident

WSHU | By Roberto Rojas
Published February 28, 2019 at 2:33 PM EST
Two students from Simsbury High School in Connecticut have been suspended after posting a photo of their faces painted in what appeared to be blackface earlier this month. The issue highlighted a need for sensitivity training.

The NAACP attended the Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the issue. The head of the Hartford chapter says there needs to be a stronger message and punishment.

A press release by the principal says the incident took place when the two underclassmen girls were playing "make-up" with two boys. The boys applied multiple colors to the girls' faces until they were completely covered.

The two students were suspended for a day and the district has formed voluntary small groups of students to discuss the issue in a forum.

