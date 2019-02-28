© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Conn. Receives $2.8 Million To Address Homelessness

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published February 28, 2019 at 11:31 AM EST
homelessshelter_pexels_190228_0.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development gave Connecticut more than $2.8 million on Wednesday to address homelessness in the state. More than half of that is set aside for homelessness among survivors of domestic violence.

The head of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence says the state will use the grant to make more shelters and other forms of housing available for domestic violence survivors. The state reports its domestic violence shelters operate significantly over capacity.

The Connecticut Department of Housing says the grant is one of the largest in the country for survivors of domestic violence this year.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutDomestic Violencehomelessness
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin