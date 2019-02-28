Conn. Receives $2.8 Million To Address Homelessness

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development gave Connecticut more than $2.8 million on Wednesday to address homelessness in the state. More than half of that is set aside for homelessness among survivors of domestic violence.

The head of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence says the state will use the grant to make more shelters and other forms of housing available for domestic violence survivors. The state reports its domestic violence shelters operate significantly over capacity.

The Connecticut Department of Housing says the grant is one of the largest in the country for survivors of domestic violence this year.