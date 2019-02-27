Suffolk Civil Service Chief Resigns, Hours After Reinstatement

Suffolk County civil service chief Alan Schneider has resigned hours after a New York Supreme Court judge reinstated him.

County Executive Steve Bellone ousted Schneider two weeks ago. Schneider had held the position for 35 years.

Bellone then appointed a new chief, Jo-Anne Taormina, without the approval of county legislators.

Brookhaven and Babylon towns called the move illegal, and went to court to block Bellone’s appointment.

The state Supreme Court ordered Schneider to be reinstated until March 12 while judges heard the towns’ argument. It is unclear how his resignation will affect the case.