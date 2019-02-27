NYS Receives $8 Million For Affordable Housing

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced $8 million in grants to create affordable housing. James made the announcement in Island Park on Long Island on Tuesday.

The funding will go to community land trusts, which are nonprofits that preserve and create affordable housing. The trusts also create a path to homeownership for low- and moderate-income residents.

James said the funding will help revitalize communities all over New York.

“While the financial crisis may be behind us, we continue to feel and to see the effects of the housing crash each and every day. So, it’s really critically important that we create real and permanent solutions that allow New Yorkers to have the stable economic housing that they deserve.”

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said the funding will help homes on Long Island remain affordable in the long-term.

“Quality, affordable housing and local homeownership are truly the backbone of a stable community, so bringing vacant and abandoned homes, zombie homes, back to life, to create permanent affordable housing is a top priority for us here in Nassau.”

Nassau received a similar grant in 2017 and could apply for additional funding.

Up to eight counties and local governments will be awarded funding in May.