Connecticut News

Conn. School Athletic Conference Backs Transgender Runners

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published February 27, 2019 at 11:55 AM EST
transathletes_appateaton-robb_190227.jpg
Pat Eaton-Robb
/
AP
Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, left, and other runners at an indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven in February.

Connecticut’s high school athletic conference says it stands by two transgender runners who won statewide awards.

Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood took first and second place in the 55-meter dash at the state’s indoor track championships. Both identify as female, but critics say they have an unfair genetic advantage.

Donald Trump Jr. called the win a "grave justice" on Twitter.

Glenn Lungarini, the head of the state’s school athletic conference, said it relies on individual schools to tell them who identifies as male or female.

“I understand the viewpoints of those that don’t agree. But we align our policy with state law, and that’s where we stand at this point.”

 

Connecticut is one of 17 states that explicitly allow transgender athletes to compete in the event that matches their gender identity.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutLGBTSports
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin