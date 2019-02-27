Conn. School Athletic Conference Backs Transgender Runners

Connecticut’s high school athletic conference says it stands by two transgender runners who won statewide awards.

Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood took first and second place in the 55-meter dash at the state’s indoor track championships. Both identify as female, but critics say they have an unfair genetic advantage.

Donald Trump Jr. called the win a "grave justice" on Twitter.

I feel so sorry for the young ladies who trained their whole lives to be the best in their state and to hopefully attain scholarships etc etc... this is a grave injustice. https://t.co/cduhojza4B — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 25, 2019

Glenn Lungarini, the head of the state’s school athletic conference, said it relies on individual schools to tell them who identifies as male or female.

“I understand the viewpoints of those that don’t agree. But we align our policy with state law, and that’s where we stand at this point.”

Connecticut is one of 17 states that explicitly allow transgender athletes to compete in the event that matches their gender identity.