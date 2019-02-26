Suffolk County To Strengthen Cybersecurity

Suffolk County wants to protect government departments from cyberattacks with a new program.

The program will review the county’s existing cybersecurity response policies, including within the Suffolk County Police Department.

County Executive Steve Bellone said the goal is to identify vulnerabilities and develop ways to protect the county’s digital infrastructure.

“We’ve seen cyberattacks play out in government organizations across the country. In Atlanta, Georgia; Baltimore, Maryland; Davidson County, North Carolina; Dallas, Texas; just to cite a few examples, and with great cost to those governments and those taxpayers.”

The project is funded by a state grant, and the review is expected to take five months.