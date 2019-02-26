© 2021 WSHU
Suffolk County To Strengthen Cybersecurity

WSHU | By Darwin Yanes
Published February 26, 2019 at 11:48 AM EST
bellone_dy_190226.jpg
Darwin Yanes
/
WSHU
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announces a new cybersecurity program to protect the county's digital infrastructure.

Suffolk County wants to protect government departments from cyberattacks with a new program.

The program will review the county’s existing cybersecurity response policies, including within the Suffolk County Police Department.

County Executive Steve Bellone said the goal is to identify vulnerabilities and develop ways to protect the county’s digital infrastructure.

“We’ve seen cyberattacks play out in government organizations across the country. In Atlanta, Georgia; Baltimore, Maryland; Davidson County, North Carolina; Dallas, Texas; just to cite a few examples, and with great cost to those governments and those taxpayers.”

The project is funded by a state grant, and the review is expected to take five months.

