Murphy Speaks Out On Universal Background Checks

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said he’s confident that a bill requiring a federal universal background check for gun purchases he has advocated for will be passed by the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives this week.

“Universal background checks…the simple idea that if you are going to buy a gun in this country, you have to prove that you are responsible enough to own it, meaning that you have not been convicted of a violent crime in the past, that you have not been so mentally ill to have had a history of in-patient treatment, that you are not on a list of those who have committed violent acts before. And this is something that 98 percent of Americans support.”

Murphy was speaking at a town hall meeting in Washington, D.C., Monday night. He was joined by gun violence survivors and activists from across the country who are lobbying Congress for stricter gun laws.

Murphy said he’ll push for the bill to be taken up by the U.S. Senate if it wins approval in the House.