Nassau Detectives Call For More Resources To Fight Opioids, Gangs

The Nassau County Detectives Association is asking for more resources and staff to deal with the opioid crisis and gangs like MS-13.

The union is set to start contract negotiations with the county in the coming weeks.

John Wighaus, the union president, said Nassau’s gang unit is understaffed, and the shortage could hurt undercover operations.

“Where our personnel numbers go down, crime statistics may go up. And all we can do is react.”

Nassau County is budgeted for 360 detectives, but has 316 on staff.

The county has seen a trend of lower crime rates in the past decade.