Connecticut News

Lamont Taps Coleman-Mitchell To Lead Public Health Department

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published February 25, 2019 at 12:20 PM EST
reneecolemanmitchell_fblamont_190225.jpg
Office of Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
/
Facebook

Governor Ned Lamont says Renee Coleman-Mitchell is his choice to be Connecticut’s next public health commissioner.

Coleman-Mitchell is a healthcare executive at Washington State University who has worked for the state Department of Public Health in the past.

She still must be confirmed by the legislature.

An audit released last week found DPH officials failed to pursue half of the violation orders issued from 2012 to 2016. State auditors say the DPH “rarely assessed or collected civil penalties for drinking water violations.”

DPH says it agrees with the finding, and officials will review its civil penalty program and the process for calculating and collecting fees.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutpublic healthNed Lamont
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma