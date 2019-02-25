Lamont Taps Coleman-Mitchell To Lead Public Health Department

Governor Ned Lamont says Renee Coleman-Mitchell is his choice to be Connecticut’s next public health commissioner.

Coleman-Mitchell is a healthcare executive at Washington State University who has worked for the state Department of Public Health in the past.

She still must be confirmed by the legislature.

An audit released last week found DPH officials failed to pursue half of the violation orders issued from 2012 to 2016. State auditors say the DPH “rarely assessed or collected civil penalties for drinking water violations.”

DPH says it agrees with the finding, and officials will review its civil penalty program and the process for calculating and collecting fees.