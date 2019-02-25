Himes Eager To Hear Michael Cohen Testify Before House Intelligence Committee

Democratic Congressman Jim Himes of Connecticut says he’s looking forward to President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen’s testimony before Congress this week.

Himes is a member of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, which expects to hear testimony from Cohen behind closed doors on Thursday, a day after Cohen is to testify in public before the House Oversight Committee.

“I expect that most of what he has to say can be said when he appears before the Oversight Committee the day before.”

Himes says he’ll ask why Cohen lied when he first testified before Congress in 2017.

“Michael Cohen is going to jail because he lied to the Congress. So for starters, the Congress is going to want to know the real answers to the questions that were put to him before.”

Himes wants to know why Cohen and others lied about Trump’s real estate deals in Russia and the Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian representatives.