Bellone Bypasses Legislators With New Civil Service Appointment

The towns of Brookhaven and Babylon are going to court Monday to block Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s civil service chief appointee.

On Tuesday Bellone ousted Alan Schneider, who held the position for 35 years, and swore in Jo-Anne Taormina without approval from county legislators.

County Comptroller John Kennedy, who is a Republican contender for Bellone’s county executive seat, said he cannot authorize salary payments to Taormina.

“Her appointment is not confirmed, if you will, and therefore not perfected. Therefore, she does not qualify to go ahead and to be entered onto the payroll.”

He said Taormina’s paycheck would be a gift of government funds, which is prohibited under state law.

“Without the approval, that’s what her paycheck, in essence, would be construed as – a gift. I’m barred from doing that.”

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers are concerned that Bellone bypassed the civil service process. They may ask for a temporary injunction.