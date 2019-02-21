© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Bellone Bypasses Legislators With New Civil Service Appointment

WSHU | By Margaret Osborne
Published February 21, 2019 at 7:18 PM EST
bellone_cuomo_170801.jpg
Office of N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo
/
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone

The towns of Brookhaven and Babylon are going to court Monday to block Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s civil service chief appointee.

On Tuesday Bellone ousted Alan Schneider, who held the position for 35 years, and swore in Jo-Anne Taormina without approval from county legislators.

County Comptroller John Kennedy, who is a Republican contender for Bellone’s county executive seat, said he cannot authorize salary payments to Taormina.

“Her appointment is not confirmed, if you will, and therefore not perfected. Therefore, she does not qualify to go ahead and to be entered onto the payroll.”

He said Taormina’s paycheck would be a gift of government funds, which is prohibited under state law.

“Without the approval, that’s what her paycheck, in essence, would be construed as – a gift. I’m barred from doing that.”

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers are concerned that Bellone bypassed the civil service process. They may ask for a temporary injunction. 

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandSteve Bellone
J.D. Allen
A native Long Islander, J.D. is WSHU's assistant news director. Formerly WAMC’s Berkshire bureau chief, he has reported for public radio stations, including bylines with WSHU, WNYC, WBUR, WNPR and NPR.
See stories by J.D. Allen