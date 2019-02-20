© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Norwich Mayor Speaks Out Against Bridgeport Casino

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published February 20, 2019 at 11:17 AM EST
mohegansun_apjessicahill_170303.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Patrons play craps at tables at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

The mayor of Norwich, Connecticut, says he opposes a bill to allow open bidding for a casino in Bridgeport. Norwich is near the state’s two tribal-run casinos.

State representatives from Bridgeport proposed the bill, and MGM wants to build the casino in the state’s largest city.

Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom says the move would go against an arrangement the state made with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes when they proposed building a casino in East Windsor.

“You know, the state breaks one promise after the other. Commitments made, commitments broken. This is an issue that’s been settled, and it should remain settled.”

The state’s two federally recognized tribes want to build a third casino to compete with MGM’s new casino just across the state line in Springfield, Massachusetts.

MGM has said a Bridgeport casino would create 7,000 jobs and bring the state more than $3 billion in revenue, including $50 million a year in licensing fees.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
