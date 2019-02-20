Norwich Mayor Speaks Out Against Bridgeport Casino

The mayor of Norwich, Connecticut, says he opposes a bill to allow open bidding for a casino in Bridgeport. Norwich is near the state’s two tribal-run casinos.

State representatives from Bridgeport proposed the bill, and MGM wants to build the casino in the state’s largest city.

Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom says the move would go against an arrangement the state made with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes when they proposed building a casino in East Windsor.

“You know, the state breaks one promise after the other. Commitments made, commitments broken. This is an issue that’s been settled, and it should remain settled.”

The state’s two federally recognized tribes want to build a third casino to compete with MGM’s new casino just across the state line in Springfield, Massachusetts.

MGM has said a Bridgeport casino would create 7,000 jobs and bring the state more than $3 billion in revenue, including $50 million a year in licensing fees.