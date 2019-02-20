Conn. Joins Legal Challenge To Trump's Border Wall

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says he’s confident that a lawsuit filed by Connecticut, New York and 14 other states will succeed in stopping President Donald Trump’s emergency declaration to fund his Mexican border wall.

Tong expressed his confidence while talking to reporters in his office in Hartford.

“I think the president is in a box, OK, and I’m not going to let him get out of it.”

Tong alleges that Trump’s emergency declaration is a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

“When the President of the United States breaks that compact, breaches our agreement, violates the Constitution…we have to call them out. Because the Constitution, the state of Connecticut, didn’t sign up for that. And so as this state’s attorney general, that’s why I’m stepping up.”

Trump might divert some money from defense projects in Connecticut to pay for the wall if his national emergency declaration is allowed to stand.

Trump invoked his emergency powers on Friday after Congress declined his request for $5.7 billion to fund a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.