Naugatuck Police Officer Being Investigated Over Facebook Videos

The Naugatuck Police Department launched an internal investigation on Sunday into a police lieutenant who spoke about immigration issues on social media.

The department was notified on Friday of two videos posted on Facebook by Lieutenant Bryan Cammarata.

In February 2017, immigrants boycotted going to work and school in response to President Trump’s anti-immigration policy.

Cammarata weighed in.

“Today is day without an immigrant or some crap, but I gotta tell you this thing is working out great.”

Chief Christopher Edson said Cammarata’s message doesn’t match the values of the Naugatuck Police Department or the community.

Cammarata made an apology on Sunday.

The department did not put Cammarata on leave, but he was reassigned from his position as public information officer pending the investigation.