LI Officials Estimate Cost Of Water Treatment At $840 Million

Long Island water providers say the cost to treat contaminants in drinking water is much higher than New York State estimates – which could lead to a spike in water rates.

The Long Island Water Conference says the cost to build systems to help treat carcinogenic chemicals such as 1,4-dioxane would be about $840 million. The chemical was detected at dangerous levels in 82 water wells on Long Island in December.

The state estimated it would cost about $320 million in 2018.

Water providers say their estimated cost is higher because it is a constant process to keep the chemical below dangerous levels, and would mean treating wells that haven’t been tested by the state.

Providers want additional aid from the state to prevent significant water rate hikes.