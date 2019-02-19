Class Action Lawsuit Alleges Racial Discrimination In Nassau County Tax Process

A class action lawsuit against Nassau County alleges a tax assessment freeze in 2010 discriminated against non-white homeowners.

The lawsuit says county policies on grieving assessments allowed wealthier, white residents to shift a $1.7 billion property tax burden onto lower income, non-white communities since 2010.

Proponents say non-white residents are less likely to grieve their property taxes.

A similar case was brought against Nassau in 1997, which led to a new tax assessment system that was based on fair market value.

This new lawsuit alleges that the tax assessment freeze in 2010 abandoned that system.

County Executive Laura Curran has tried to fix the system and recently completed a reassessment of property values in Nassau.