Law Would Ease Statute Of Limitations On Sex Abuse Lawsuits

Connecticut lawmakers have reintroduced legislation that would extend – or no longer limit – how long victims of sexual abuse have to sue or pursue criminal action against their abusers. This comes after Catholic dioceses in the state released the names of more than 100 priests who were credibly accused of sexual abuse.

Thomas McNamara, an attorney in New Haven who has worked on several priest abuse cases, said the current statute of limitations prevents victims older than 48 from filing a lawsuit.

“It tends to muzzle them also because they’re saying I’ve had these problems all my life. I remember what this trusted man did to me, sometimes it’s a nun/woman, and the law is not allowing me to do anything about it.”

McNamara said the state has one of the shortest statutes of limitations on civil and criminal sexual assault claims in the country.

Opponents of the legislation say the bill is unfair because several witnesses might be deceased and the church would feel disadvantaged. The Dioceses of Norwich, Bridgeport, and Hartford declined to comment.