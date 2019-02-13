© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Lawsuit Claims Videoconferences Speed Deportations At The Cost of Due Process

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published February 13, 2019 at 2:27 PM EST
varick_street_courthouse_entrance_pri_190213.jpeg
Tiziana Rinaldi
/
Public Radio International
The entrance to the Varick Street Immigration Court in Manhattan.

In June, Immigration and Customs Enforcement stopped transporting detainees from the jails on Long Island and downstate New York to the immigration court in lower Manhattan. Instead, detainees used videoconferences.

The agency cited safety concerns, but lawyers for immigrants have filed a lawsuit that contends ICE is purposefully trying to expedite deportations at the expense of due process. The lawsuit says not having their clients physically in the courtroom makes it harder to get a fair hearing.

“The audio is a lot worse, you can’t see things as clearly, and you can’t necessarily turn to your attorney who might be next to you in court,” Brooke Menschel, a civil rights lawyer for Brooklyn Defender Services said.

The lawsuit cites a report prepared for the Justice Department recommending that videoconferences be limited to procedural matters only. The court that uses the video-only policy processed 159 deportations last year.

ICE declined comment citing ongoing litigation.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandimmigrationImmigration and Customs Enforcement
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane