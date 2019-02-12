Online Marketplace Enables LI Towns To Share Cost Of Services

Suffolk County unveiled a digital marketplace on Monday where local governments can share contracts and buy services and equipment in bulk.

“You can think of the web portal as an online Costco where municipalities can go to pull into their cart the services that they need,” said County Executive Steve Bellone.

He said the marketplace will make it easier for local governments to compare costs and get the best price.

“One central place where municipal purchasing agents can find a comprehensive list of available services, with pricing information included all at the click of a button.”

The SuffolkShare program lets municipalities and school districts share information and shop for services like recycling, street sweeping and road resurfacing.

Money saved through SuffolkShare will be eligible for matching funds from New York State.

Bellone said the program is voluntary and 92 governments have already signed up as partners.