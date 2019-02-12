© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

HUD Grants Millions To Combat Homelessness In Region

WSHU | By Darwin Yanes
Published February 12, 2019 at 10:21 AM EST
homeless-man-833017_1280.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

The federal government will give $13 million in grants to help end homelessness on Long Island.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development will split the money between nearly 35 programs.

United Veterans Beacon House in Suffolk County will receive a little more than $175,000 to assist homeless vets. Other programs will get funding to help seniors.

The grant will also help survivors of domestic violence.

In Connecticut groups will receive $49 million towards homeless assistance programs.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandVeteranshomelessness