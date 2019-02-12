HUD Grants Millions To Combat Homelessness In Region

The federal government will give $13 million in grants to help end homelessness on Long Island.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development will split the money between nearly 35 programs.

United Veterans Beacon House in Suffolk County will receive a little more than $175,000 to assist homeless vets. Other programs will get funding to help seniors.

The grant will also help survivors of domestic violence.

In Connecticut groups will receive $49 million towards homeless assistance programs.