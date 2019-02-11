East Hampton Residents Take Aim At Airport Noise Pollution

Complaints about aircraft noise have gone up about 50 percent in the Hamptons since 2016. That’s according to data from the town of East Hampton.

The town wants the Federal Aviation Administration to establish flight restrictions at East Hampton Airport to limit noise pollution. It is even considering closing the airport.

But Kent Feuerring, president of the East Hampton Aviation Association, said, “That’s not gonna happen. There are too many parties involved, too much money on the East End, people who would not want that to happen.”

East Hampton previously tried to impose a flight curfew, which was removed in 2016 by a federal appellate court. They ruled the federal government would have to impose it.