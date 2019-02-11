© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

East Hampton Residents Take Aim At Airport Noise Pollution

WSHU | By Syreeta Yelverton
Published February 11, 2019 at 11:14 AM EST
East Hampton Airport
Frank Eltman
/
AP
A small jet approaches the runway at East Hampton Town Airport in East Hampton, N.Y., in 2014.

Complaints about aircraft noise have gone up about 50 percent in the Hamptons since 2016. That’s according to data from the town of East Hampton.

The town wants the Federal Aviation Administration to establish flight restrictions at East Hampton Airport to limit noise pollution. It is even considering closing the airport.

But Kent Feuerring, president of the East Hampton Aviation Association, said, “That’s not gonna happen. There are too many parties involved, too much money on the East End, people who would not want that to happen.”

East Hampton previously tried to impose a flight curfew, which was removed in 2016 by a federal appellate court. They ruled the federal government would have to impose it.

