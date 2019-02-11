$50 Million Mixed-Use Development Proposed For North Bellport

The owner of 52 acres in North Bellport, Long Island, has proposed a $50 million project he says will address the shortage of apartments in the area.

Crest Group developer Enrico Scarda says he wants to include apartments, assisted living units, and retail space in the project. The development will be paid for by private funds and its market studies found interest from several retailers, including the supermarket chain ALDI.

Scarda says he would include more than 200 apartments for older residents, as well as multi-family housing and employee housing for retail within the development.

“This development will generate $1 million of tax dollars to the school district and another $500,000 in tax dollars to the rest of the community. It would be a huge economic uptick for the community because it would be a large investment in Bellport, which hasn’t happened in many, many, many years.”

Some residents expressed opposition to the project at a recent public hearing. Scarda said they were concerned about the proximity of their homes to the construction.