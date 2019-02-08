Conn. Senate To Consider Ban On Flavored E-Cigarettes

Connecticut Senate Democrats announced their legislative agenda for healthcare on Thursday. It includes a proposal to prohibit the sale of flavored electronic cigarettes in stores.

The bill would ban the sale of all flavored vaping products other than tobacco, mint and menthol flavors. State Senator Mary Abrams of Meriden, co-chair of the Public Health Committee, said a state ban is necessary because vaping is getting young people hooked on nicotine.

“They also pose a major health threat to our youth, especially considering that the tobacco industry has used vaping to target them and specially used flavored products to draw them in.”

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff said vaping is a major problem at his son’s high school in Norwalk.

“A lot of times teachers don’t even know that the kids are doing it in the classroom. Because they tend to be very small. It looks like you can put something in your laptop. You can hold your phone up and vape, and no one even knows it. This is a real public health crisis.”

Other proposals on the Democrats’ healthcare agenda include a bill to require nursing homes to disclose the actual number of staff providing care to their residents. Another would require colleges and universities to provide coverage for mental health prevention and treatment for their students, and a third would try to lower prescription drug prices by allowing the state to buy drugs from Canada.