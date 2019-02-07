Suffolk County Holds Substance Abuse Forum

Suffolk County hosted a first-of-its-kind forum on substance abuse this week. Parents, medical providers, law enforcement and criminal justice advocates were in the same room to figure out how suburban counties should handle the opioid crisis.

Law enforcement officials spoke about how fentanyl is becoming the primary opioid and how that requires a different response because the drug is 50 times stronger than heroin.

Parents and family members of victims of the opioid epidemic also spoke at the event.

New York State Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she lost a nephew to the opioid epidemic.

“And every time you are asked to speak about it, it peels open a scab that you think might heal some day. As the aunt of a young man who lost his life a few years ago, the healing takes a long time.”

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said fatal overdoses have decreased for the first time in years on Long Island, but more work needs to be done.

“We will not cease the efforts that are underway until this crisis is over, until this epidemic has passed.”

Panelists also emphasized prevention. Educators spoke about how they need to coordinate drug education and counseling in schools.