LI Towns Extend Tax Deadline For Furloughed Workers

Town officials in Hempstead and Oyster Bay want to give federal workers who had their pay withheld during the government shutdown an extension on when they pay their property taxes.

Hempstead passed an emergency resolution this week to give furloughed federal workers the option to pay the first half of their general property taxes up to 90 days after the February 11 deadline.

The Oyster Bay town board will vote on a similar measure next week.

This is after New York State passed legislation to give local governments the option to grant 90-day extensions to pay property taxes.

There are approximately 15,000 federal workers on Long Island.