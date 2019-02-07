Alleged Priest Abuse Victims Call On Norwich Diocese For Compensation

A group of Connecticut residents who allege they were sexually assaulted by priests in the Diocese of Norwich has sent an open letter to The Day of New London with a request for monetary compensation for the abuse.

The letter comes as the Diocese says it’s finalizing a public list of clergy members who stand accused of sexual assault.

John McGuire, the author of the letter, told the paper he was assaulted four times when he was 8-years-old by the late Rev. James Curry at St. Joseph’s Church in Noank.

McGuire said Connecticut’s statute of limitations restricts him from suing the Diocese.

The paper reports at least 28 priests and brothers who worked at the Diocese have been accused.

The Diocese of Norwich declined to comment.