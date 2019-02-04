© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Commission Releases Report On Manresa Island Redevelopment

WSHU | By Evan Denny
Published February 4, 2019 at 10:08 AM EST
manresa.png
Courtesy of Geoffrey Steadman, the City of Norwalk and Manresa Association.
/
A photo of Manresa Island as seen on the cover of the "Findings and Recommendations Report" released by the city of Norwalk and the Manresa Association.

After a two-year study, a Norwalk city commission has narrowed down four plans to redevelop Manresa Island in Long Island Sound.

The Manresa Island peninsula is the home of rare wildlife, including bald eagles, as well as a Connecticut Light and Power plant. It was shut down in 2013 after flooding from Superstorm Sandy.

An online survey included in the study showed nearly 70 percent of the public favored conserving the land and almost 80 percent wanted to build nature trails. The commission ruled those out for economic reasons.

The final options for redevelopment include a boatyard, a solar farm, an educational campus, or a residential area.

The study suggests developers take additional measures to protect against flooding.

Tags

Connecticut NewsLong Island SoundenvironmentConnecticut