Nassau Debates 'Revenge Porn' Law

A potential new law in Nassau County would make it a crime to threaten to distribute so-called “revenge porn,” where intimate images of victims are spread without their consent.

The offense would bring up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Victims would also be able to seek penalties in civil court.

Nassau County Legislator Debra Mule said the legislation is an effort to bring the law up to par in the digital age.

“The law just hadn’t kept up with the ability of people to severely damage other people’s lives with the stroke of an enter button.”

The legislation is based off of a similar law that passed last year in Suffolk County.

Currently, there is no statewide law banning the act.