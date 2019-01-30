© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Nassau Debates 'Revenge Porn' Law

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published January 30, 2019 at 10:43 AM EST
computerphone_pixabay_190130.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

A potential new law in Nassau County would make it a crime to threaten to distribute so-called “revenge porn,” where intimate images of victims are spread without their consent.

The offense would bring up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Victims would also be able to seek penalties in civil court.

Nassau County Legislator Debra Mule said the legislation is an effort to bring the law up to par in the digital age.

“The law just hadn’t kept up with the ability of people to severely damage other people’s lives with the stroke of an enter button.”

The legislation is based off of a similar law that passed last year in Suffolk County.

Currently, there is no statewide law banning the act.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong Islandcrime
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is a former Long Island bureau chief at WSHU.
See stories by Jay Shah