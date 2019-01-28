© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Lamont To Unveil Economic Development Strategy

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 28, 2019 at 10:48 AM EST
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he’ll make a major announcement about his economic development team this week, and he’ll also outline his policy on expanding economic opportunity in the state.  

Lamont gave a hint about how his administration is approaching economic development when he spoke with reporters late last week.

“We’ve been going to all the other states, we’ve been looking at what they’ve been doing in terms of how you can better organize our outreach to companies, both those we want to keep here in the state of Connecticut and those we want to attract here. Remember during the campaign we had a board of business advisors who were going to do the outreach. So I think you are going to have an idea of how we intend to go forward.”

Lamont said he’s likely to totally reorganize the Department of Economic and Community Development.

In former Governor Dannel Malloy’s administration, DECD had programs called First Five and Small Business Express that gave hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks and incentives to small and large businesses. It was an effort to encourage them to stay and create jobs in Connecticut.

But several large corporations still moved out of the state.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticuteconomic developmentNed Lamont
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma