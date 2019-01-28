Lamont To Unveil Economic Development Strategy

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he’ll make a major announcement about his economic development team this week, and he’ll also outline his policy on expanding economic opportunity in the state.

Lamont gave a hint about how his administration is approaching economic development when he spoke with reporters late last week.

“We’ve been going to all the other states, we’ve been looking at what they’ve been doing in terms of how you can better organize our outreach to companies, both those we want to keep here in the state of Connecticut and those we want to attract here. Remember during the campaign we had a board of business advisors who were going to do the outreach. So I think you are going to have an idea of how we intend to go forward.”

Lamont said he’s likely to totally reorganize the Department of Economic and Community Development.

In former Governor Dannel Malloy’s administration, DECD had programs called First Five and Small Business Express that gave hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks and incentives to small and large businesses. It was an effort to encourage them to stay and create jobs in Connecticut.

But several large corporations still moved out of the state.