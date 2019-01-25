© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Sen. Murphy: 'I'm Not Running In 2020'

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 25, 2019 at 8:16 AM EST
U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said on Twitter Wednesday he’s definitely not running for president in 2020.

Murphy has shown up on a few shortlists of Democratic front-runners over the last year, including the Washington Post’s top 15 potential candidates.

One of Murphy’s top aides stepped down earlier this week to take a job in the campaign of a declared presidential candidate – U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California.

 

