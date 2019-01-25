Sen. Murphy: 'I'm Not Running In 2020'

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said on Twitter Wednesday he’s definitely not running for president in 2020.

I’ve been pretty transparent about this, but let me be 100% clear: I’m not running in 2020. I love the job I have now. And at least 2 or 3 Democrats in the Senate need to stay behind to keep the fight going here! https://t.co/gjyVNwoPsH — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 23, 2019

Murphy has shown up on a few shortlists of Democratic front-runners over the last year, including the Washington Post’s top 15 potential candidates.

One of Murphy’s top aides stepped down earlier this week to take a job in the campaign of a declared presidential candidate – U.S. Senator Kamala Harris of California.