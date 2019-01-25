Not So Fast...Plans Delayed For Third Bridgeport Train Station

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said it’s pushing back plans for a third train station in Bridgeport, between Seaview Avenue and Pembroke Street.

“They don’t have the money at the current time, so they are putting it on hold. That is very common with projects, and that has been the case for the last year or so,” said Lynn Haig, director of planning at the Bridgeport Office of Planning and Economic Development.

The DOT said the train station will not be included in the next capital transportation budget that covers projects from 2019 to 2023.

The proposed Barnum Avenue Railroad Station is estimated to cost around $300 million.