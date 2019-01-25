Nassau County Decision To Relocate ICE Still Problematic, Say Immigrant Advocates

Health care and civil rights groups are disputing Nassau County’s claim that there will be no public health impact by moving the offices used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the jail to the county hospital. County Executive Laura Curran told ICE to leave the county jail campus, but then offered the federal agency space next door at Nassau Community Medical Center.

Angela Papalia, a social worker for Adelphi’s Breast Cancer Support Program, said patients will skip appointments if they or their family are at risk of deportation.

“It’s terrifying enough when you’re dealing with a diagnosis of breast cancer to come and seek help for medical care. And then with this news, it really creates more distrust in the community and hesitation. And we’re very worried that women and men will not seek out oncology services.”

Curran said she asked ICE to vacate the jail in order to build trust between law enforcement and the immigrant community. She said ICE’s new location is in the rear of the hospital and won’t be visible from the street. Advocates for immigrants say patients using the hospital rear entrance will see the ICE officers and marked cars.