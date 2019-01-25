Conn. Commission Seeks To End Housing Discrimination For Ex-Offenders

Connecticut’s Commission on Equity and Opportunity is proposing legislation to discourage housing discrimination against ex-offenders. It says the law would help them avoid returning to prison.

The legislation would allow ex-offenders to be eligible for Section 8 housing, permit family reunification in public housing, and make it illegal for landlords to look at criminal records beyond seven years.

State Representative Brandon McGee, D-Hartford, who sits on the commission's working group, told proponents it’s going to be tough to get the legislation passed this year, but they shouldn’t be discouraged.

“Be ready to fight. Bring your people up here to testify before all the committees that are associated with criminal justice reform policy. Make sure you are putting those legislators, including myself, who are not saying what you hear to advance this cause, you put them on blast.”

McGee said he’s encouraged that Democratic Governor Ned Lamont is committed to criminal justice reform and supports the legislation as a way to help ex-offenders become productive members of society.

“I think we have a governor who really understands what he doesn’t know and is willing to learn.”

Connecticut has seen a steady decline in its prison population over the past 10 years.