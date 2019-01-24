© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Food Pantry Reliance 'Unacceptable,' Says Coast Guard Admiral

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 24, 2019 at 10:37 AM EST
Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard
The U.S. Coast Guard’s highest-ranking officer says it’s unacceptable that the military branch needs to rely on food pantries like the one set up in New London during the government shutdown.  

Coast Guard members have gone unpaid for five weeks since the shutdown began. Admiral Karl Schultz addressed them directly on Twitter Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut visited a food pantry in New London that’s served more than 1,000 Coast Guard members during the shutdown.

“I talked to one woman who was in tears. She’s a civilian worker at the Coast Guard. She’s been there for 20-plus years. She’s put her heart and soul into defense of this country. It’s heartbreaking.”

Murphy said the Senate should pass a separate bill to pay both active duty members and civilian employees of the Coast Guard, saying that the shutdown threatens national security by forcing the Coast Guard and the TSA to work without pay or take on other jobs.

Connecticut NewsU.S. Coast GuardChris MurphyConnecticut
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin