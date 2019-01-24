Food Pantry Reliance 'Unacceptable,' Says Coast Guard Admiral

The U.S. Coast Guard’s highest-ranking officer says it’s unacceptable that the military branch needs to rely on food pantries like the one set up in New London during the government shutdown.

Coast Guard members have gone unpaid for five weeks since the shutdown began. Admiral Karl Schultz addressed them directly on Twitter Tuesday.

Your Coast Guard leadership team & the American people stand in awe of your continued dedication to duty, resilience, & that of your families. I find it unacceptable that @USCG members must rely on food pantries & donations to get through day-to-day life. #uscg pic.twitter.com/TZ9ppUidyO — Admiral Karl Schultz (@ComdtUSCG) January 23, 2019

Also on Tuesday U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut visited a food pantry in New London that’s served more than 1,000 Coast Guard members during the shutdown.

“I talked to one woman who was in tears. She’s a civilian worker at the Coast Guard. She’s been there for 20-plus years. She’s put her heart and soul into defense of this country. It’s heartbreaking.”

Murphy said the Senate should pass a separate bill to pay both active duty members and civilian employees of the Coast Guard, saying that the shutdown threatens national security by forcing the Coast Guard and the TSA to work without pay or take on other jobs.