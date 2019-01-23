'Skip The Plastic Norwalk' To Provide Reusable Bags To Community

In response to Norwalk’s recent ban on plastic bags, a local group has established 12 locations where people can donate their reusable shopping bags.

Skip the Plastic Norwalk says some residents may not be able to afford new reusable shopping bags.

These bags can cost anywhere from 99 cents to $5 dollars, and for some that can be a burden.

Starting in July, residents will pay 10 cents for paper bags in stores.

Residents who receive food stamps or similar governmental food assistance programs will be exempt from this fee. The city will also provide bags to those who might not be able to afford them.

Norwalk joins a growing list of Connecticut municipalities to ban plastic bags, including Stamford, Weston, Westport and Greenwich.