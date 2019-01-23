Police Union Challenges ICE Removal From Nassau County Jail

Union officials for Nassau police officers are criticizing County Executive Laura Curran’s decision to remove ICE from the county jail.

Nassau’s Police Benevolent Association said the six ICE officers stationed at the county jail provided much needed intelligence. PBA President James McDermott cited intelligence gathered last year that MS-13 plotted to kill a police officer. He said a close partnership with ICE protects the public and police.

“This seems like more of a political decision to appease a voting base. It wasn’t a decision about protecting the citizens of Nassau County,” McDermott said.

Curran told ICE to relocate after New York’s high court ruled it was unlawful for the county to detain releasable inmates on behalf of ICE. She said the county will still work with ICE where appropriate, but having them located at the jail confused the immigrant community.