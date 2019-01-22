Mangano Retrial Starts Tuesday

After a jury could not come to a decision in May, former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and his wife Linda will be in court today to face federal corruption charges for the second time. The couple face a retrial after a jury could not come to a decision in May.

The Manganos will face the same charges under the same District Judge, Joan Azrack, at the retrial. Ed Mangano was indicted on seven felony counts, among them: bribery, wire fraud, extortion and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Linda was indicted on five, including making false statements to the FBI. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Newsday says a new jury of eight women and four men have been selected out of pool of 300. Four come from Nassau, four from Suffolk, two from Queens and two from Brooklyn.

The paper says the trial should last five to seven weeks.