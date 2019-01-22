Lamont Seeks To Broker Deal On Third Casino

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he wants to arrange a meeting between the state’s two federally recognized Native American tribes and with MGM about future casino development in the state.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes have been trying for years to build a new casino to compete with MGM’s new casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.

“I know they’re at a bit of standoff right now. And that just stops things in their tracks. Stops sports betting and internet gambling. I’ve told them that, look, let’s sit down and break bread and see if there’s some way we can work this out together. That’s what I wanna do. I just don’t want to be stuck in the legal mud five years from now. That doesn’t help anybody. It doesn’t help them. So I’m just trying to get the different parties together and see if we can get a solution that works for everybody.”

The tribes told The Day that Lamont asked them if they would be interested in some kind of development in Bridgeport, the state’s largest city. The tribes said that could include a casino, but nothing has been decided.