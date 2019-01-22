First Bill Of New Session: Aid For Furloughed Workers

Connecticut lawmakers are expected to pass the first bill of this year’s legislative session today. The bill, which has bipartisan support, would provide state assistance to federal workers in Connecticut affected by the government shutdown.

Governor Ned Lamont said that with little progress in Washington to reopen parts of the federal government, he’s pleased that state lawmakers will vote to approve the deal he reached with Connecticut banks last week to help federal workers.

“Look, Washington shuts down, they play their political games, we are not going to do that in Connecticut. So I was really pleased that Webster and TD’s and People’s and the other banks have all stepped up to provide an interest free loan to all of the federal workers who otherwise would not be getting paid for the work that they are doing. It’s just an example of Connecticut folks sticking together and looking out for each other.”

Under the agreement, affected federal workers in Connecticut will be able to obtain interest free loans backed by the state. The initial loans will be for up to one month’s net pay, capped at $5,000. In addition to the loan program, the bill will permit cities and towns to defer property tax payments from affected federal workers.

Lamont made the statement in New Haven on Monday. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut was in attendance. He said last weekend’s proposal by President Donald Trump to end the shutdown is a non-starter.

“What we really need to do is reopen the government. The bills are there. Mitch McConnell should put them on the floor. There would be strong bipartisan support for them, just as there was before the holiday when we voted unanimously to reopen the government. Let’s reopen it.”