Babylon Takes Proactive Approach On Pothole Fixes

The Town of Babylon in Suffolk County will spend $100 million over the next eight years to repair and repave its roads.

The town typically spends $6 million per year on its roads, but this time it wants to invest more.

Research has shown that repairing a road early is cheaper than doing it later after it’s more damaged.

The town said planning ahead will save nearly $150 million in repair costs over the eight years.

The program will begin this spring.