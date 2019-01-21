© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Babylon Takes Proactive Approach On Pothole Fixes

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published January 21, 2019 at 8:36 AM EST
potholes_apcarlososorio_190121.jpg
Carlos Osario
/
AP

The Town of Babylon in Suffolk County will spend $100 million over the next eight years to repair and repave its roads.

The town typically spends $6 million per year on its roads, but this time it wants to invest more.

Research has shown that repairing a road early is cheaper than doing it later after it’s more damaged.

The town said planning ahead will save nearly $150 million in repair costs over the eight years.

The program will begin this spring.

