North Hempstead Preemptively Bans Sale Of Recreational Marijuana

Last week, North Hempstead banned the sale of recreational marijuana within its borders. It’s one of the first New York towns to pass a bill of this kind.

The town council passed the bill last week in anticipation of New York State legalizing recreational marijuana.

Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio said while she supports medical marijuana, recreational marijuana needs to be regulated to keep it away from children.

“The biggest concern I have with legalizing recreational use is the potential impact it will have on our youth. If we make another intoxicant easily available, then will their use increase?”

Last year North Hempstead also passed restrictions on where medical marijuana dispensaries could open. It also banned the two medical dispensaries in the town from converting into retail pot shops.