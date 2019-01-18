Lamont Aims For 'Zero-Carbon Connecticut'

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont says every decision he makes as governor will be viewed through an “environmental lens.” He said he heard the concerns of the young volunteers on his campaign.

“The next generation, the younger folks were right there holding our feet to the fire looking around the bend, looking at the horizon and they are going to remind us every day how important it is that we focus on a zero-carbon Connecticut, focused on getting this right.”

Lamont made his remarks at the 19th annual Environment Summit in Hartford.

Rohan Patel with Tesla told the summit attendees that while the state has many environmental goals, it has one big problem.

“Transportation both in Connecticut but also nationally and internationally is overtaking the power sector in almost every place, certainly in the industrialized world in terms of emissions, carbon pollution.”

The summit also addressed issues around fracked gas pipelines, the siting of solar facilities, and the offshore wind energy project in southeastern Connecticut.

The event, held by the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters, brings together citizen advocates, environmental leaders, lawmakers and policy experts to discuss the most critical issues facing the environment in the state during the upcoming legislative session.