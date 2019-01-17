© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Mysterious Tarballs Being Cleared From LI Beaches

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published January 17, 2019 at 12:08 PM EST
tarball_apreedsaxon_190117.jpg
Reed Saxon
/
AP

New York State environmental officials are cleaning blobs of crude oil, known as “tarballs,” off of Long Beach and Lido Beach.

New York State is investigating the source of the tarballs that appeared along three-and-a-half miles of shoreline this weekend.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said tarballs can be remnants of oil spills, but are known to occur naturally. They’re not hazardous.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is conducting a cleanup and local government workers will search to make sure that nothing else is washing ashore.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong Island
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is a former Long Island bureau chief at WSHU.
See stories by Jay Shah