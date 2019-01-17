Mysterious Tarballs Being Cleared From LI Beaches

New York State environmental officials are cleaning blobs of crude oil, known as “tarballs,” off of Long Beach and Lido Beach.

New York State is investigating the source of the tarballs that appeared along three-and-a-half miles of shoreline this weekend.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said tarballs can be remnants of oil spills, but are known to occur naturally. They’re not hazardous.

The Department of Environmental Conservation is conducting a cleanup and local government workers will search to make sure that nothing else is washing ashore.