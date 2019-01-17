© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Lamont Administration Projects $464 Million Budget Surplus

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 17, 2019 at 10:50 AM EST
melissamccaw_apsusanhaigh_190117.jpg
Susan Haigh
/
AP
Melissa McCaw, Conn. secretary of the Office of Policy and Management, speaking at the statehouse in Hartford in December. McCaw is the first African-American to hold the position. She previously served as a budget specialist for nearly eight years.

The Lamont administration is starting with some good news for the state budget. The latest projections show that Connecticut will end this fiscal year with a $464 million surplus. That’s $204 million more than had been projected last November.

The Lamont administration’s first monthly consensus state revenue report credits the surplus on a surge in income tax revenue in the first half of the fiscal year, not from the rich but from middle class taxpayers.

 

According to the report receipts from personal income tax was up $75 million since November. That tax is the state’s single largest source of revenue.

In a statement, Lamont’s Budget Director Melissa McCaw says the surplus will be go to the state’s rainy day fund.

In the meantime, she said they are keeping an eye on recent developments in Washington that might affect market volatility and future taxpayer behavior as they prepare Lamont’s first budget to be delivered in February.

Connecticut News
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
