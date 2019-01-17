Asharoken Appeals For Federal Aid To Repair Sea Wall

A Suffolk County village near Long Island Sound wants federal assistance to fix its decades-old sea wall, which continues to be battered since Superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Irene.

In recent months flooding has caused multiple road closures in Asharoken. The village has formally requested assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help fix its 1,000 foot sea wall that is rusting away.

A portion of the sea wall underwent a $42.2 million restoration in 2011.

This time the village board is asking for a plan to analyze different sea wall design structures and the effectiveness of restoring a nearby beach.

A plan to restore the beach in 2016 was rejected by residents because using federal funds mandates public access to the beach.