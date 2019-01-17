© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Asharoken Appeals For Federal Aid To Repair Sea Wall

WSHU | By Jay Shah
Published January 17, 2019 at 12:45 PM EST
asharokenbeacherosion_apemilydooley_170105.jpg
Emily Dooley
/
AP
The sea wall separating Asharoken Village, N.Y., from Long Island Sound. The wall was washed over during Superstorm Sandy in 2012, causing erosion and and taking down power lines.

A Suffolk County village near Long Island Sound wants federal assistance to fix its decades-old sea wall, which continues to be battered since Superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Irene.

In recent months flooding has caused multiple road closures in Asharoken. The village has formally requested assistance from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help fix its 1,000 foot sea wall that is rusting away.

A portion of the sea wall underwent a $42.2 million restoration in 2011.

This time the village board is asking for a plan to analyze different sea wall design structures and the effectiveness of restoring a nearby beach.

A plan to restore the beach in 2016 was rejected by residents because using federal funds mandates public access to the beach.

Long Island NewsLong Island
Jay Shah
Jay Shah is a former Long Island bureau chief at WSHU.
See stories by Jay Shah