Connecticut News

Wharton Brook State Park Reopens, Sleeping Giant Still Closed

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 16, 2019 at 1:15 PM EST
sleepinggiant_flickrbob_180524.jpg
Bob P.B.
/
Flickr
Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden, Conn.

A state park in Connecticut has reopened to the public after a severe storm knocked down more than 800 trees last May, but one of the most popular state parks remains closed.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced Monday that Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford is now open. “We’ve spent the last several months removing the trees, clearing the damage and having to do some safety improvements as a result,” said DEEP Communications Director Chris Collibee.

Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden is expected to reopen in the spring. Collibee says the popular Tower Trail is still damaged.

Collibee says they’ve spent about $800,000 so far repairing the parks. He says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is expected to reimburse the state for most of the cleanup costs.

